• A NASA-sponsored space event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Lunar Landing on the Moon from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, 122 E. Second St. Activities include: NASA - NISE hands-on space activity stations, a bouncy house, face painting, moon rock painting, space characters, photo stations, moon food lunch for purchase. OMSH members - $3; non-members; $5 per person; 2 years & under free.
• Owensboro Regional Farmers Market presents the Daviess County Fiscal Court Hometown Heroes Day - Tribute to Police, Fire, Emergency and Armed Forces Personnel from 8 a.m. to noon at East Parrish Avenue and Triplett Street.
• The Muhlenberg County Farmer's Market and Honey Kitchen Pavilion is open from 8 a.m. to noon or sell out at 604 Cleaton Road, Powderly.
• Beaver Dam Community Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at the Beaver Dam Park, 217 S. Main St.
• The McLean County Farmers Market is open from 8 to 11 a.m. at Calhoun Baptist Church.
• Blueberries of Daviess County is open for the season from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1401 Hill Bridge Road, Utica. They have u-pick and picked berries for sale.
• The St. Peter of Alcantara parish picnic starts serving at 4 p.m. in Stanley.
• The following is the Highway 62 Bluegrass Festival schedule of events, part of the Saturdays on the Square in downtown Greenville:
6:30 p.m. -- Zeke Walters and "East to Nowhere"
7 p.m. -- Derek Harris and the "The Misty Mountain String Band"
8 p.m. -- "Dailey & Vincent"
All events are free and open to the public.
• The 46th annual Dust Bowl starts at 5 p.m. at Kendell Perkins Park. The annual event includes basketball games, music, gospel night, kids' day, community service recognition, exhibitors, vendors, and concessions. This event is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit the Dust Bowl website and Facebook for more details.
• Karaoke is from 8 to 11 p.m. at James L. Yates American Legion Post 9, 736 Frederica St. All are welcome to attend this free event.
• B&B karaoke is from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Amvets Post 75, 2600 W. Second St.
