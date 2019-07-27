• Owensboro Regional Farmers Market's "Salsa Day" is open from 8 a.m. to noon at East Parrish Avenue and Triplett Street. The Farmer's Market is open from noon to 5 p.m on Wednesdays at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
• The Muhlenberg County Farmer's Market and Honey Kitchen Pavilion is open from 8 a.m. to noon or sell out at 604 Cleaton Road, Powderly.
• Beaver Dam Community Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at the Beaver Dam Park, 217 S. Main St.
• McLean County Farmers Market is open from 8 to 11 a.m. at Calhoun Baptist Church.
• Blueberries of Daviess County is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1401 Hill Bridge Road, Utica. They have u-pick and picked berries for sale.
• Cardboard Boat Races at Diamond Lake Resort near West Louisville at 1 p.m. Participants built their boats with nothing but corrugated cardboard and duct tape.
• Artist Jim Cantrell will present a painting demonstration using a live model and discuss his retrospective exhibit from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art, 901 Frederica St. For more information, call 270-685-3181 or find the museum on Facebook.
• Amvets Post 119's Christmas in July will start serving food 3 p.m. at the post, 1400 Triplett St. The event also will include a 9-ball tournament with cash prizes at 6 p.m.
• St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church is hosting a picnic from 4 to 9 p.m. at the church, 4711 S. Kentucky 105, McQuady.
• Rick Huff & Friends starts at 7 p.m. in building 1 at the Ohio County Park, 2300 Kentucky 69 N., Hartford.
• Live on the Banks, a free outdoor concert series is from 7 to 9 p.m. at The Overlook Stage at Smothers Park and the Allen Street Pavilion. The will feature local and regional performing artists and is open to all ages.
• The Lost River Sessions LIVE featuring Ian Noe start at 7 p.m. at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, 311 W. Second St. Doors, bar and concessions open at 5 p.m. Exhibits will available for pre-show touring. For tickets, call the box office at 270-926-7891.
•Mamma Mia! presented by Encore Musicals will be from 7 to 10 p.m. at RiverPark Center, 101 Daviess St. Cost: $15-$25. For more information, contact RiverPark Center Box Office at 270-687-2770.
• Theatre Workshop of Owensboro's Summer Shorts Group A starts 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Centre, 501 W. Fifth St. Summer Shorts feature the work of playwrights from around the world, directed and acted by a variety of local artists. Tickets: $18 adults; $12 students. For tickets or discount information, call 270-683-5333 or go to www.theatreworkshop.org.
• Karaoke is from 8 to 11 p.m. at James L. Yates American Legion Post 9, 736 Frederica St. All are welcome to attend this free event.
• B&B karaoke is from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Amvets Post 75, 2600 W. Second St.
• A back-to-school bash is all-day at the Ohio County North Park, 1884 Kentucky 54 W., Fordsville.
