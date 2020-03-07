• Home Builders Association of Owensboro Home and Garden Show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center, 501 W. Second St. Vendors and exhibitors include plumbers, electricians, heating and air conditioning companies, remodelers, custom builders, bath refitters, carpet companies, window companies, insulation companies, window blinds companies, pool companies, lawn care companies, landscapers, furniture stores, fence companies, pest control companies, paint stores, appliance stores, garage door companies, gutter companies, mole control companies, kitchen remodelers, chimney services and more.
• The Greenville University Choir will perform at 3 p.m. in the Saint Meinrad Archabbey Church, St. Meinrad, Indiana.
The program is free and open to the public. Parking is available in the Guest House and student parking lots. For more information, contact Mary Jeanne Schumacher during business hours at 812-357-6501. For updates on the day of the performance, call 812-357-6611.
• First WeekEnd Wonders is from 9 a.m. to noon at Western Kentucky Botanical Gardens, 25 Carter Road. All ages are welcome to volunteer with opening the garden for the spring. Lunch will be served at noon.
• Theatre Workshop of Owensboro presents Owensboro’s Got Talent at 7 p.m. at the Empress Theater, 418 Frederica St. All talent acts are welcome. Adults and children may compete. Grand prize is $1,000; runner-up awards are $500 and $250. To register or for more information, call 270-683-5333 or go to www.theatreworkshop.org.
• “Dear Edwina Jr.” will be performed at at the Empress Theatre, 418 Frederica St. The story of a young girl and her weekly ADVICE-A-PALOOZA column will be performed by young actors ages 6 to 16. Tickets: $15 for adults; $12 for students. There will be a $2 surcharge on all tickets purchased at the door. For tickets, call 270-683-5333 or go to www.theatreworkshop.org.
• The AMVETS Post 119, 1400 Triplett St., is hosting a Fish Fry from 5 to 7 p.m.
Along with fish, the menu includes sides of french fries, hush puppies and coleslaw. Cost: $6 per one-piece plate and $8 per two-piece plate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.