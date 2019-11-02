• A Native American Celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Kentucky Wesleyan College's front lawn. The free event will include a victory song performed by Hawk Laughing, which will honor veterans, and a teepee presentation by educator Regina Laughing, traditional songs and dances as well as a discussion on the Mohawk heritage.
• Stanley Masonic Lodge is hosting a country ham breakfast from 6 to 9 a.m. at 7474 U.S. 60 W. Cost: $6. The menu includes a choice of country ham, sausage, bacon, fried potatoes, scrambled or fried eggs, biscuits and gravy, jelly, juice, milk and coffee.
• Macedonia Baptist Church Quilting Ministry will host its annual Quilt Show and Craft Sale from 9 a.m. to noon at the church, 4839 Millers Mill Road. There is no admission fee. All proceeds will go toward the purchase of fabric and supplies that support the ministry.
• Preservation Station Market Days is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Preservation Station, 9661 Kentucky 56. Over 100 vendors selling antiques, vintage, primitive, industrial, rustic, shabby chic, handcrafted, customized and boutique items. Live music both days. Dine while shopping at an onsite restaurant with a country-style cooking buffet.
• First Saturday for Kids' Build a Fairy or Pirate Terrarium is from 10 a.m. to noon at Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, 25 Carter Road. The event is for kids ages 12 and under.
• The Connecting Women 2019 Conference is from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the RiverPark Center, 101 Daviess St. Guest speakers are Margaret Feinberg and Liz Curtis Higgs. For tickets, go to www.connectingministries.org/owensboro-2019.
• The fourth annual Kolok Sculpture Studio Open House is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kolok Wood and Stone Gallery/Studio, 2901 Veach Road.
Meet Owensboro sculptor, Bill Kolok, to view the creative workings of his inner studio filled with original wall hangings, stone and wood sculptures. This event is free and family-friendly.
• Daviess County Democrats are hosting the Wendell Ford Picnic & Get Out The Vote Rally from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the picnic shelter in Moreland Park.
• Karaoke is from 7 to 11 p.m. at James L. Yates American Legion Post 9, 736 Frederica St. All are welcome to attend this free event.
• B&B karaoke is from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Amvets Post 75, 2600 W. Second St.
• Escanaba in da Moonlight Dinner Review begins at 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Centre, 407 W. Fifth St. Meal and show tickets are $30 ($22.50 for members of TWO). Tickets may be obtained by calling 270-683-5333 or at www.theatreworkshop.org.
