• Kentucky Remembers Veterans Day celebration schedule of events:
7 a.m. -- Register for Race Day begins in the RiverPark Center
8 a.m. -- Opening ceremony at the Shelton Memorial
8:05 a.m. -- 5K Run begins
8:10 a.m. 1-mile walk begins
9 a.m. -- Fun Run for Little Warriors begins
9:10 a.m. -- Awards ceremony
9:15 a.m. Free breakfast at VFW Post 696
2 p.m. -- Owensboro-Daviess County Veterans Day Parade starts
6 p.m. -- Veterans and active duty from all service branches are invited to attend the Kentucky Remembers Military Ball at the Owensboro Convention Center. Attendees are asked to "dress to impress." Military personnel from all service branches are encouraged, but not required, to wear their dress uniforms as permitted. 5 p.m. -- Pictures by Dream Copy followed by program and remarks. Tickets are $30 per person. For more information, email info@kentuckyremembers.org.
• The sixth annual Kraftucky Arts and Crafts Expo is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center, 501 W. Second St.
Handmade creations in woodcrafts, furniture, holiday decorations, quilts, jewelry, floral arrangements, painting, candles, pottery, embroidery, along with special classes, will be available. Admission: $3 adults; children 12 and under free.
• Encore Musicals presents "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" at 7:30 p.m. at the Jody Berry Theatre at the River Park Center. Tickets available at the River Park Center Box Office or by calling 270-687-2770.
• Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky are hosting a tour of the Heartford House to celebrate National Hospice and Palliative Care Month from 10 a.m. to noon at their inpatient facility, 2914 Old Hartford Road. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact 270-926-7565 or visit www.hospiceofwky.org.
• Marie Gatton Phillips Elementary School is having a Vendor Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 640 Main St. in Sacramento. The event is free and open to the public. Over 25 vendors will be on site.
