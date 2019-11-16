• The 43rd Annual Holiday Forest Festival of Trees is open from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art, 901 Frederica St. Fifteen monumental Christmas trees designed to celebrate the traditions of holiday art and food. Admission is $3 adults; $2 children.
• The Drumline Live Holiday Spectacular starts at 7 p.m. at RiverPark Center, 101 Daviess St.
The musical journey celebrates holiday classics combining gospel, jazz, soul, Motown rhythms and The Nutcracker Suite mixed with a hip-hop beat and the Historically Black Colleges and Universities marching band.
• Baba Yaga and the Black Sunflower and The Love of Three Oranges begins at 7 p.m. at the Empress Theatre, 418 W. Fifth St. Baby Yaga is a musical set in old Russia. It features a young girl who meets mysterious characters as she searches for her baby brother. Three Oranges is the comedy of a prince who is cursed by a witch and must go in search of rare fruit.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students. There will be a $2 surcharge on all tickets purchased at the door. For tickets, visit www.theatreworkshop.org or call the TWO box office at 270-683-5333.
• Karaoke is from 7 to 11 p.m. at James L. Yates American Legion Post 9, 736 Frederica St. All are welcome to attend this free event.
• B&B karaoke is from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Amvets Post 75, 2600 W. Second St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.