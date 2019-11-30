• The national Small Business Saturday celebration is today throughout Owensboro. Check out Page A8 of today's Messenger-Inquirer for a listing and map of participating stores. Shop Small is a nationwide movement that celebrates the small businesses that help communities thrive and stay vibrant.
• The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce's Shop Owensboro 2019 powered by Independence Bank kicks-off at 9 a.m. at Independence Square, 2425 Frederica St., and at the Independence Bank on Kentucky 54.
Go to either location to pick up a free official Shop Owensboro bag that will include maps with participating stores including hours of operation and contact information; bingo cards; coupons, special offers and discounts; and hidden gift certificates from participating stores.
• The City of Owensboro's Department of Parks & Recreation and Public Works presents the 32nd annual Holiday in the Park at Legion Park, 3047 Legion Park Drive. Family and friends can enjoy the park's light displays with more than 200,000 bulbs, including toys, dancing trees, and Santa Claus and his sleigh. There is no charge for this public event.
• The 43rd annual Holiday Forest Festival of Trees exhibition is open from 1 to 4 p.m. at Owensboro Museum of Fine Art, 901 Frederica St. Fifteen monumental Christmas trees designed to celebrate the traditions of holiday art and food are on display. Admission: $3 adults; $2 children.
• Daviess County Parks & Recreation presents Christmas at Panther Creek from 6 to 9 p.m. at Panther Creek Park, 5160 Wayne Bridge Road. Enjoy more than 500,000 colorful lights as you drive through the park. Wagon rides also will be available, weather permitting. The event is free and open to the public.
• The fourth annual Live Reindeer Experience will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.) by the museum's loading dock at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, 122 E. Second St.
Attendees can visit with an adult and baby reindeer, and Santa and Mrs. Claus. Bring your phones and cameras. Free popcorn will also be offered to patrons. Cost: Included in regular museum admission. Free for museum members.
