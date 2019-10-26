• Home Builders Association of Owensboro Fall Tour of Homes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at various sites in the county. For locations, see ad in today's Messenger-Inquirer or visit www.hbao.com.
• The Salvation Army's Fall Treasures Sale is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 235 S. Ewing Road. All are welcome. For more information, contact Captain Rebekah Abram at Rebekah.abram@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 270-685-5576.
• The annual Jenny Brumley Memorial Craft Fair is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. John's Methodist Church. The event will feature crafts, silent auction, sweet shop, plus bean soup, cornbread, hamburgers and hotdogs. All are welcome, and the event is handicapped accessible.
• Boo Fest starts at 11 a.m. at Diamond Lake Resort, 7301 Hobbs Road.
Schedule of events
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- Games (25 cents), face painting ($1) and pumpkin paintings ($3), pony rides ($5 for 2 hours), and bounce house ($5 for 2 hours)
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- Hot dog/hamburger lunch ($3-4)
1 to 2 p.m. -- Kids hayride ($1)
2:15 to 3:15 p.m. -- Costume contest
3:30 to 4:30 p.m. -- Trick or treating
4:30 p.m. -- Golf cart decorating contest
7 p.m. -- Campsite decorating contest judging
7 p.m. -- Fright Night (Haunted House) admission: $10.
• Halloween Bash & Pumpkin Smash Festival is from noon to 6 p.m. at Trunnell's Farm Market, 9255 U.S 431, Utica. Activities include Corn Maze, The Giant Pumpkin Roll, Whack-A-Pumpkin, The Great Pumpkin Drop, The Tractor Smash, Pumpkin Darts, Pumpkin Chunk'N, Pumpkin T-ball, Pumpkin Baseball, Bash 'Em & Smash 'Em, Pumpkin Bowling.
The Halloween parade begins at 4 p.m. Costumes optional. Cost: $10.95 per person; children 36" and under admitted free.
• Trunk or Treat & Fall Festival is from 5 to 8 p.m. at Life Community Church, 1101 Breckenridge St.
• A free haunted house is from 6 to 10 p.m. at McLean County Fish & Game, 4164 Kentucky 815, Calhoun. Costume contest starts at 8 p.m. The event includes a haunted trail hayride for $1 per person. For more information, contact 270-313-7758.
• The Owensboro Symphony Orchestra Opening Night is from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at RiverPark Center, 101 Daviess St. Selections include music from Spartacus, Ben-Hur and Game of Thrones. For tickets, call the box office at 270-687-2787.
• O.Z. Tyler Distillery is hosting the second annual Halloween Bash from 7 p.m. to midnight at the distillery, 10 Distillery Road. Features DJ, dance, food, drinks and Halloween fun. Attire: Costumes expected but not required.
Schedule of events:
7 p.m. -- Doors open
10 p.m. -- Costume awards
11 p.m. -- Last call for food trucks
11:30 p.m. -- Drink ticket raffle.
Please note, no costume props that appear to be (or could be used as) weapons. This is a 21 and over event. Must have valid, government-issued ID to enter the event.
Tickets: $25 prior to the event at www.oztylerdistillery.com; or day of event at door ($30).
