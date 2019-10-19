• Reid's Orchard Apple Festival is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the orchard, 4818 Kentucky 144. The event features over 100 craft booths and 20 food booths, carnival rides and all things apple.
• The following is the schedule of events for the Boo Fest at Diamond Lake Resort, 7301 Hobbs Road:
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- Games ($.25), face painting ($1) and pumpkin paintings ($3), pony rides ($5 for 2 hours), and bounce house ($5 for 2 hours)
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- Hot dog/hamburger lunch ($3-4)
1 to 2 p.m. -- Kids hayride ($1)
2:15 to 3:15 p.m. -- Costume contest
3:30 to 4:30 p.m. -- Trick or treating
4:30 p.m. -- Golf cart decorating contest
7 p.m. -- Campsite decorating contest judging
7 p.m. -- Fright Night (Haunted House) Admission: $10.
• Whitesville Car Show will be from 1 to 5 p.m. at Whitesville Park, 10345 Kentucky 54. The Lion's Club will sell hamburgers and hot dogs, and Jerry Morris' Angels for Ashley will sell pork sandwiches and chili. Proceeds will benefit St. Jude Hospital. St. Mary's eighth-grade class will sell fried candy bars and lemon shake-ups for their class trip. Open to all cars and trucks. Prizes and restrooms.
• The Knights of Columbus inaugural Charity Cruise-in is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at SS. Joseph & Paul Catholic Church, Fourth and Triplett streets. Admission is free. The event includes raffles, food and drinks and music. Dash plaques available for a donation.
• Members of the Daviess County High School Band during 1965-66 are invited to the DCHS Band reunion starting at 1:30 p.m. at Home Builders Association Building, 3515 Wathen's Crossing
Bring your instruments, memorabilia, pictures and stories. For more information, please contact DCHS Band of 1966, Brian Gorrell, or Sue W. Baggarly on Facebook or email bgorrell8@gmail.com; playback1948@hotmail.com; or mitchell7388@roadrunner.com.
• Karaoke is from 7 to 11 p.m. at James L. Yates American Legion Post 9, 736 Frederica St. All are welcome to attend this free event.
• B&B karaoke is from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Amvets Post 75, 2600 W. Second St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.