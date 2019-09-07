• Owensboro Regional Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at East Parrish Avenue and Triplett Street.
• The Muhlenberg County Farmer's Market and Honey Kitchen Pavilion is open from 8 a.m. to noon or sell out at 604 Cleaton Road, Powderly.
• Beaver Dam Community Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at the Beaver Dam Park, 217 S. Main St.
• The McLean County Farmers Market is from 8 to 11 a.m. at Calhoun Baptist Church.
• First Saturday for Kids' "Bushels of Apples," for ages 12 and under, is from 10 a.m. to noon at Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, 25 Carter Road.
• The second annual Sunflower Festival is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Trunnell's Farm Market & Family Fun-Acre, 9255 U.S. 431, Utica.
The festival also includes Dinner in the Blooms starting at 6:30 p.m. The meal is a farm-to-table dinner sunflower experience, which includes a wagon ride to the sunflower field, dinner buffet in the sunflower field.
• The Sunset Cruisers Downtown Cruise-in is from 4 to 8 p.m. downtown (exhibitors enter on Third and Allen Streets). The free event is open to the public and features door prizes, Ladies Only prizes, and theme winners. Monthly theme: Street rods. For more information, find their Facebook page.
• Sense and Sensibility will be performed at 7:30 p.m. at the Empress Theater, 418 Frederica St. Tickets in advance are $18 or adults; $12 for students. There will be a $2 surcharge on all tickets purchased at the door. For tickets, call 270-683-5333 or go to theatreworkshop.org.
