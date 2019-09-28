• The Tristate Pickle Festival starts at 8 a.m. at Yellow Creek Park.
Schedule of events:
8 a.m. -- Pickle 5K run/walk will start with the crowd chasing the "Pickles" mascot across the field. Each paid participant will receive a T-shirt. All kids 10 and under are free to participate, along with any stroller being pushed by a runner or walker.
Noon -- Owensboro Idol singing competition judged by Ron Rhodes and Joe Bird from News 25, along with Chad and Angel from WBKR. The Pickle Juice Chug immediately follows the idol competition.
3 p.m. -- Concert featuring Wildsky, Alonzo Pennington, Troy Miller and Sundance Head.
The event also includes inflatables, mechanical bull, checker/tic-tac-toe rugs, face painting, craft vendors, snow cones and food trucks featuring pickle recipes and items for sale.
Ongoing pickleball on tennis courts throughout the day.
• A free Family Fun Day is from 9 a.m. to noon at Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, 25 Carter Road. The event includes free admission, lunch, face painting, crafts and train rides on the Independence Express. Enjoy games, food, entertainment and scarecrows.
• Empty Bowls of Owensboro will hold a community bowl making day from 10 a.m. to noon at the Brescia University Clay Lab, 105 E. Ninth St. The bowl making day is free and open to the public. Empty Bowls is a local organization that is dedicated to the national effort of feeding the hungry. Funds are raised through an annual event and are provided t local shelters, churches and other organizations that aid in the effort.
• Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance is hosting the 20th annual Neighborhood Alliance Picnic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Moreland Park. The event features blood pressure screenings, bloodmobile, inflatables, twisters, free food, car seat checks, music and prizes.
• The annual GRADSA Buddy Walk for Down syndrome starts at 10:30 a.m. at the McConnell Plaza. The event is free and open to the public. A community lunch will be provided as well as entertainment for the entire family.
• Registration for the annual KWC Car & Truck Show is from 8 a.m. to noon at Kentucky Wesleyan College, 3000 Frederica St. The event is open to all years/models of cars, trucks and unique vehicles. Entry fee is $20. Activities include 50/50 half pot, vendors, full concessions, music, door prizes, inflatables, raffle, luxury vacation give-away, and big screen TV giveaway.
• Yellow Banks Church of Christ's One Night Gospel Meeting with Marcus Reppert starts at 7 p.m. at H.L. Neblett Community Center, 801 W. Fifth St. Everyone is welcome.
• The 12th annual Voices of Elmwood performances start 6 p.m. at the Elmwood Cemetery, 1300 Old Hartford Road. The last wagon will leave at 9 p.m. Tickets: $18 (plus fees) per person. For tickets, visit www.owensborotickets.com. Group sales of 10 or more will receive a 10% discount. For more information, call 270-687-2732.
• Mandolin Orange will perform from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Bluegrass Hall of Fame & Museum, 311 W. Second St. Doors open at 5 p.m. Bar and concessions will open at 5 p.m., and exhibits will be available for pre-show touring. Woodward Theatre opens at 6 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit www.bluegrasshall.org.
• The Buffalo Festival Gala is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Owensboro Museum of Fine Art, 901 Frederica St. The artists' reception and exhibition will feature the presentation of the Merit and Purchase Awards.
