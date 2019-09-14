• The Owensboro Air Show is from 1 to 4 p.m. downtown Owensboro along the riverfront.
Admission: Free. Performers will showcase vintage warbirds, aerobatic demonstrations and military jets, including the Air Force F-16 Viper Demo.
Paid rides at the Owensboro Daviess County Regional Airport:
The Army Aviation Heritage Foundation Sky Soldiers - From 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Cost: Starts at $95 per passenger.
The Commemorative Air Force - Missouri -- From 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on their iconic B-25J Mitchell. Cost: Up to 5 riders per flight $395 per person.
Glover Cary Bridge closure -- From 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the annual Owensboro Air Show Bridge 5k/10k and Bridge Day event.
The morning will kick-off with the annual Bridge Run at 7:15 a.m. and the bridge will open to the general public for Bridge Day following the conclusion of the race.
For more information, visit https://www.owensboroairshow.com.
• The Downtown ROMP: Air Show After Party is from noon to 10 p.m. on the outdoor stage at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum. Performers include Dustbowl Revival, Scythian, Rumpke Mountain Boys and Hogslop String Band.
Ticket holders will have access to lawn seating in the outdoor stage space to take in the sights and sounds of the air show. At the conclusion of the air show, music begins on the outdoor stage and continues into the evening. Food vendors, outdoor bar stations, and concessions are available throughout the event. The movie Top Gun also runs continuously during the air show in the Hall of Fame's theatre for ticket holders.
VIP experience is also available. For more information, call 270-926-7891.
Lawn seating tickets (bring your own chairs) are $15 each for the full day including air show viewing, movie and concert. Children 12 and under accompanied by an adult lawn ticket holder are free. VIP tickets are $200 each. Gates open at noon.
• An Indoor Yard Sale to benefit a local homeless shelter opens at 6 a.m. at First Church of God, 2101 Kentucky 554.
• Fall Community Cookout is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 2311 W. Ninth St. The free event is open to the public and features jewelry and paper airplane making, hotdogs, hamburgers, chips, games, video games and slot car racing.
• Owensboro Regional Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at East Parrish Avenue and Triplett Street.
• The Muhlenberg County Farmer's Market and Honey Kitchen Pavilion is open from 8 a.m. to noon or sell out at 604 Cleaton Road, Powderly.
• Beaver Dam Community Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at the Beaver Dam Park, 217 S. Main St.
• The McLean County Farmers Market is open from 8 to 11 a.m. - Saturdays at Calhoun Baptist Church.
• The second annual Sunflower Festival is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Trunnell's Farm Market & Family Fun-Acre, 9255 U.S. 431, Utica.
The festival also includes Dinner in the Blooms starting at 6:30 p.m. The meal is a farm-to-table dinner sunflower experience, which includes a wagon ride to the sunflower field, dinner buffet in the sunflower field.
• Gates open for the 15th annual Bluff City Pow Wow at 11 a.m. at Rockport City Park, 928 Fairgrounds Drive, Rockport, Indiana. Grand entry is 1 p.m. Admission: $6 per person or $5 with donation of non-perishable food item for the Christian Resource Center's Food Pantry. Kids 12 and under free.
• The Daviess County High School Class of 1949 will celebrate its 70th class reunion starting at 11 a.m. with a meet and greet at Bethabara Baptist Church, Philpot. Lunch will be served at noon.
• The following are Catholic Parish picnics in the surrounding area:
4 p.m. -- St. Columba, Lewisport
Noon -- St. Sebastian, Calhoun
• Karaoke is from 7 to 11 p.m. at James L. Yates American Legion Post 9, 736 Frederica St. All are welcome to attend this free event.
• B&B karaoke is from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Amvets Post 75, 2600 W. Second St.
• Sense and Sensibility will be performed at 7:30 p.m. at the Empress Theater, 418 Frederica St. Tickets in advance are $18 or adults; $12 for students. There will be a $2 surcharge on all tickets purchased at the door. For tickets, call 270-683-5333 or go to theatreworkshop.org.
