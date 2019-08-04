• The Owensboro Museum of Science and History Chess Club meets from 1:15 to 4:30 p.m. every Sunday on the third floor of the museum, 122 E. Second St. Sign in at the main desk and play for free. Bring a chess set if you have one. All ages are welcome.
• Movies on the River, featuring Walt Disney's "Dumbo," begins at dusk at the RiverPark Center, 101 Daviess St. The film is free and open to the public. Concessions will be available; please do not bring coolers or pets.
• Steve Bridgmon will perform 11 a.m. at Buena Vista Baptist Church, 23rd and Allen Streets. All are welcome.
