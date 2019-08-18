• A fundraiser to raise money to support an upcoming Honor Flight will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the VFW, 311 W. Veterans Blvd. The event will include a silent auction and food. Donations also will be accepted.
• The Rev. Bill Garrett, associate pastor of Nazarene Baptist Church in Evansville, will speak at 11:15 a.m. during morning worship at Cedar Street Missionary Baptist, 824 Cedar St. All are welcome.
• The "Hallelujah Musical," hosted by the Zion's Pastor Committee, starts at 4 p.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 2311 W. Ninth St. Guests are the United Male Choir of Hopkins County. The public is invited to attend.
