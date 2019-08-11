• Pickin on the Porch is from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Bill Monroe Homeplace, 6210 Kentucky 62, Rosine. Bring lawn chairs. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact 270-955-2053.
• Theatre Workshop of Owensboro presents "The Importance of Being Earnest" 2 p.m. at Trinity Centre, 407 W. Fifth St.
• The Community Band will perform a free concert 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 230 J.R. Miller Blvd. Everyone is welcome to attend.
• The 17th annual Rural Life Celebration, an event that pays tribute to agriculture and individuals who work to make their communities a better place, will begin at 5 p.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center, 501 W. Second St. The event will include a free meal, speakers and an award ceremony. All are welcome to attend.
