• The City of Owensboro's Department of Parks & Recreation and Public Works presents the 32nd annual Holiday in the Park at Legion Park, 3047 Legion Park Drive. Family and friends can enjoy the park's light displays with more than 200,000 bulbs, including toys, dancing trees, and Santa Claus and his sleigh, through Jan. 2. There is no charge for this public event.
• The 43rd annual Holiday Forest Festival of Trees exhibition is open from 1 to 4 p.m. at Owensboro Museum of Fine Art, 901 Frederica St. Fifteen monumental Christmas trees designed to celebrate the traditions of holiday art and food are on display. Admission: $3 adults; $2 children.
• Crosspointe Baptist Church's Christmas Experience is from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church, 550 Worthington Road. The event features a Christmas train, carolers, live nativity, photo booth and ornament making, and treats.
• Daviess County Parks & Recreation presents Christmas at Panther Creek from 6 to 9 p.m. at Panther Creek Park, 5160 Wayne Bridge Road. Enjoy more than 500,000 colorful lights as you drive through the park. Wagon rides also will be available, weather permitting. The event is free and open to the public.
• Theatre Workshop of Owensboro presents C.S. Lewis' "The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe" at 2 p.m. at the Empress Theater, 418 Frederica St. Tickets: $18 adults; $12 for students. There is a $2 surcharge for all tickets purchased at the door.
• The Owensboro Choral Society will present the 79th annual performance of Handel's Messiah at 2:30 p.m. at Third Baptist Church, 527 Allen St. Director is Dr. Connie Ford, professor of music at OCTC; soprano soloist -- Lesley Ferguson; alto soloist -- Emily Malone; tenor soloist -- Jonathan Poland; bass soloist -- Aaron Eaves; organist -- James Wells; harpsichordist -- Joyce Goodwin. The chorus will also be accompanied by a 13 piece orchestra.
The Messiah performance has maintained a long relationship with the Goodfellows of Owensboro and a free-will offering will be taken during the performance for their work in the community.
• Muhlenberg Community Theatre's "Twas the Night Before Christmas" begins at 2 p.m. at The Palace Theatre, 119 N. Main St., Greenville. Tickets: $14 adults; $7 students. Tickets can be purchased at the Palace box office beginning one hour before performance times.
• Breakfast with Santa is in the Kley Exhibit Hall at the Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden, 1545 Mesker Park Drive, Evansville.
Enjoy a hot breakfast while sharing your list with Santa and taking photos. Children will receive treats and make a holiday craft. Guests will also enjoy animal encounters. Ticket purchase also includes all-day admission to the zoo.
Tickets available only online. Six sessions are available and all sessions are approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes. Each session is identical in programming and activities. You must attend the session for which you purchase tickets as space is limited. For more information, visit https://www.meskerparkzoo.com/plan-your-visit/events/Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden.
• Experience the shining story of Rudolph told in brilliant LED lights at Lake Rudolph Campground & RV Resort, 78 N. Holiday Blvd., Santa Claus, Indiana.
The Santa Claus Land of Lights is a 1.2-mile drive-through family Christmas light adventure. Every car/truck gets one free photo with Rudolph at the Santa Claus Christmas Store. Admission: $15 per car ($4 off coupons available at area McDonald's).
• Auditions for Theatre Workshop of Owensboro's "Sons of the Prophet" starts at 2 p.m. at Trinity Centre, 407 W. Fifth St. Dan Heckel is the director. There are roles for women and men, ages 18 to 75. No preparation is required for auditions. For more info, call 270-683-5333.
