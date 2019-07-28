• The Northwest Neighborhood Alliance and Stacey ‘Yair present Water Wars – “Guns Down, Water Guns Up,” an initiative to end gun violence, at 4 p.m. at Pinky’s, 905 W. Fifth St.
Family-friendly water activities. Bring water balloons, water guns and super soakers. The event also is in remembrance of Jasper Trey “Rexx” Brown and Amarius “Mari” Winstead whose lives were ended by gun violence.
