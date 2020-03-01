• Former UK basketball player Cameron Mills will preach 11 a.m. at Masonville Baptist Church, 6601 U.S. 231. Everyone is invited to attend. A nursery will be available for children ages 5 and under.
• The 16th annual ‘Men Praising God’ will be presented by Men’s Mass Community Choir starting at 3 p.m. at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 700 J.R. Miller Blvd. Singer Ava (Crite) Cary will perform. An offering to benefit the H.L. Neblett Center will be accepted at the event. All are welcome to attend.
