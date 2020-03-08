• Home Builders Association of Owensboro Home and Garden Show runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center, 501 W. Second St. Vendors and exhibitors include plumbers, electricians, heating and air conditioning companies, remodelers, custom builders, bath refitters, carpet companies, window companies, insulation companies, window blinds companies, pool companies, lawn care companies, landscapers, furniture stores, fence companies, pest control companies, paint stores, appliance stores, garage door companies, gutter companies, mole control companies, kitchen remodelers, chimney services and more.
• The AMVETS Post 119, 1400 Triplett St., is hosting a Fish Fry from 5 to 7 p.m.
Along with fish, the menu includes sides of french fries, hush puppies and coleslaw. Cost: $6 per one-piece plate and $8 per two-piece plate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.