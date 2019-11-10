• The sixth annual Kraftucky Arts and Crafts Expo is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center, 501 W. Second St. Handmade creations in woodcrafts, furniture, holiday decorations, quilts, jewelry, floral arrangements, painting, candles, pottery, embroidery, along with special classes, will be available. Admission: $3 adults; children 12 and under free.
• Theatre Workshop of Owensboro's Escanaba in da Moonlight begins at 2 p.m. at Trinity Centre, 407 W. Fifth St. For ticket info, call 270-683-5333 or visit www.theatreworkshop.org.
• Encore Musicals presents "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" at 2 p.m. at the Jody Berry Theatre at the River Park Center. Tickets available at the River Park Center Box Office or by calling 270-687-2770.
• Alfred Abel, violinist, and Diane Earle, pianist, will perform at 2 p.m. at the Tapscott Chapel at Kentucky Wesleyan College. The event is open to the public and features music by Raff, Bruch and Schubert. A reception will follow the performance.
• The For Faith and Country Concert starts at 3 p.m. at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum. The concert will feature guest artists, musicians and speakers.
