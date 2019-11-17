• The 43rd Annual Holiday Forest Festival of Trees is open from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art, 901 Frederica St. Fifteen monumental Christmas trees designed to celebrate the traditions of holiday art and food. Admission is $3 adults; $2 children.
• The Owensboro Museum of Science and History Chess Club meets from 1:15 to 4:30 p.m. on the third floor of the museum, 122 E. Second St. Sign in at the main desk and play for free. Bring a chess set if you have one. All ages are welcome.
• The seventh annual Transgender Day of Remembrance Vigil starts at 5 p.m. at the outside pavilion near River Park Center, 101 Daviess St. The event is co-sponsored by the Owensboro Human Relations Commission, The Tri-State Alliance and Unity Fellowship. The guest speaker will be Deanna Smith, a member of the Owensboro Human Relations Commission and the Owensboro Fairness Alliance.
The Transgender Day of Remembrance, also known as the International Transgender Day of Remembrance, has been observed annually to memorialize those who have been murdered as a result of transphobia.
• "Baba Yaga and the Black Sunflower and The Love of Three Oranges" begins at 2:30 p.m. at the Empress Theatre, 418 W. Fifth St. Baby Yaga is a musical set in old Russia. It features a young girl who meets mysterious characters as she searches for her baby brother. Three Oranges is the comedy of a prince who is cursed by a witch and must go in search of rare fruit.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students. There will be a $2 surcharge on all tickets purchased at the door. For tickets, visit www.theatreworkshop.org or call the TWO box office at 270-683-5333.
