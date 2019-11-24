• The Owensboro Museum of Science and History Chess Club meets from 1:15 to 4:30 p.m. on the third floor of the museum, 122 E. Second St. Sign in at the main desk and play for free. Bring a chess set if you have one. All ages are welcome.
Latest News
- A record 63 stores will participate in Shop Owensboro
- Cats become bowl eligible in dominating fashion
- DCHS senior chosen to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
- Wildcats hoping to build on momentum
- Daniel Pitino Shelter new executive director lives the 'Brescia difference'
- Construction on Nicky Hayden Apartments kicks into high gear
- Red Devils eyeing next big test
- KWC women remain unbeaten; Panthers pummel UMSL by 24
Most Popular
Articles
- Collision early Monday on U.S. 431 leaves one dead, three injured
- Nashville flights to begin on Jan. 22
- Judge-executive vows to support fairness ordinance
- Tagovailoa's prognosis 'excellent' after his surgery
- Don't blame me, blame my mama
- Kentucky releases list of proposed Real ID offices
- One dead in early morning crash on U.S. 431
- Denying a nondiscrimination ordinance sanctions bigotry
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Commissioners say they will vote no to proposed Fairness Ordinance (3)
- Judge-executive vows to support fairness ordinance (2)
- Daviess County boys top Warren Central, 1-0 (1)
- Hamlin races way into championship field with Phoenix win (1)
- Readers Write: Nov. 17, 2019 (1)
- U.S. Bank donates Owensboro home to combat veteran (1)
- John Wayne Experience coming to O.Z. Tyler (1)
- Little Miller saves big Miller (1)
- Readers Write (1)
- 'Kentucky's Music City' (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.