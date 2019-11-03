• The Preservation Station Market Days is from noon to 4 p.m. at Preservation Station, 9661 Kentucky 56. Over 100 vendors selling antiques, vintage, primitive, industrial, rustic, shabby chic, handcrafted, customized and boutique items. Live music both days. Dine while shopping at an onsite restaurant with country-style cooking buffet.
• The fourth annual Kolok Sculpture Studio Open House is from noon to 5 p.m. at Kolok Wood and Stone Gallery/Studio, 2901 Veach Road.
Meet Owensboro sculptor, Bill Kolok, to view the creative workings of his inner studio filled with original wall hangings, stone and wood sculptures. This event is free and family-friendly.
• The Owensboro Museum of Science and History Chess Club meets from 1:15 to 4:30 p.m. on the third floor of the museum, 122 E. Second St. Sign in at the main desk and play for free. Bring a chess set if you have one. All ages are welcome.
• Escanaba in da Moonlight Dinner Review begins at 2 p.m. at Trinity Centre, 407 W. Fifth St. Meal and show tickets are $30 ($22.50 for members of TWO). Tickets may be obtained by calling 270-683-5333 or at www.theatreworkshop.org.
