• Western Kentucky Botanical Garden's seventh annual picnic for its members and friends will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Garden, 25 Carter Road. Dogs also are invited.
• The local Footprints on My Heart's 14th Day of Remembrance ceremony, an event that honors children lost during pregnancy and infancy, starts at 2 p.m. at the Owensboro Memorial Gardens chapel, 5050 Kentucky 144.
The public is invited. Anyone who would like a child's name to be read at the event may call Laura Casey at 270-903-3080.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.