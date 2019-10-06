• The Roach family reunion starts at 12:30 p.m. at the Fordsville Fire Department Building, 160 W. Main St. A potluck will be shared. Please bring a covered dish.
• The 33rd annual Kentucky Antique Farm Machinery Association Farm Festival is an all-day event at Lampkin Farm, 8284 Short Station Road, Philpot.
The festival features antique tractors, engines and equipment, antique cars and trucks, a flea and craft market, kiddie rides, kids activities and inflatable slides. The Isotopes Model Airplane Club also will be flying model planes and helicopters. Antique tractor pulls will also be on Saturday. Concessions available. Admission: $4.
• The Feast of St. Francis of Assisi and the Blessing of the Animals start at 4 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave. After a short service, all animals will be blessed and receive a St. Francis Medal. Cats in carriers, please. Bring dog or cat food for the Daviess County Animal Shelter. All are welcome. Event canceled if rain.
• King Lear, a production of Owensboro Theatre Alliance, in collaboration with Theatre Workshop of Owensboro will be performed 2 p.m. at TWO's Empress Theater, 418 Frederica St.
For tickets, call the Box Office at 270-683-5333 or visit the website at www.theatreworkshop.org. Tickets in advance are $18 for adults, $12 for students. There will be a $2 surcharge on all tickets purchased at the door.
