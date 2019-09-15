• The Owensboro Air Show is from 1 to 4 p.m. downtown Owensboro along the riverfront.
Admission: Free. Performers will showcase vintage warbirds, aerobatic demonstrations and military jets, including the Air Force F-16 Viper Demo.
Paid rides at Owensboro Daviess County Regional Airport:
The Army Aviation Heritage Foundation Sky Soldiers -- From 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Cost: Starts at $95 per passenger.
The Commemorative Air Force -- Missouri -- From 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on their iconic B-25J Mitchell. Cost: Up to 5 riders per flight $395 per person.
• The second annual Sunflower Festival is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Trunnell's Farm Market & Family Fun-Acre, 9255 U.S. 431, Utica.
The festival also includes Dinner in the Blooms starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The meal is a farm-to-table dinner sunflower experience, which includes a wagon ride to the sunflower field, dinner buffet in the sunflower field.
• The following are Catholic Parish picnics in the surrounding area:
11 a.m. -- Mary Carrico Catholic School Picnic; St. Lawrence picnic grounds, Philpot
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. -- St. Joseph, Central City
• Gates open for the 15th annual Bluff City Pow Wow at 11 a.m. at Rockport City Park, 928 Fairgrounds Drive, Rockport, Indiana. Grand entry is noon. Admission: $6 per person or $5 with donation of non-perishable food item for the Christian Resource Center's Food Pantry. Kids 12 and under free.
• Sense and Sensibility will be performed at 2 p.m. at the Empress Theater, 418 Frederica St. Tickets in advance are $18 or adults; $12 for students. There will be a $2 surcharge on all tickets purchased at the door. For tickets, call 270-683-5333 or go to theatreworkshop.org.
