• The second annual Sunflower Festival is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Trunnell’s Farm Market & Family Fun-Acre, 9255 U.S. 431, Utica.
• Pickin on the Porch is from 2 to 4 p.m. at Bill Monroe Homeplace, 6210 Kentucky 62, Rosine. Bring lawn chairs. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact 270-955-2053.
• Sense and Sensibility will be performed at 2 p.m. at the Empress Theater, 418 Frederica St. Tickets in advance are $18 or adults; $12 for students. There will be a $2 surcharge on all tickets purchased at the door. For tickets, call 270-683-5333 or go to theatreworkshop.org.
