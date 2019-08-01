• The Bluegrass Music Open Jam Session is from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, 311 W. Second St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; free for jammers and spectators.
The Bluegrass Museum also is open during this time. Museum admission: $12 adults; $10 seniors/military; $8 youth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.