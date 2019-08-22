• John Conlee will perform from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, 311 W. Second St. Doors open at 5 p.m. Bar and concessions will be open at 5 p.m., and exhibits will available for pre-show touring. Tickets: $42-$57. For more information, contact 270-926-7891.
