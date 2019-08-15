• A mobile VA Veterans Center will be set up from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of the VFW, 311 W. Veterans Blvd. Staff will provide mental health therapy, information on benefits, education, substance abuse and resources for homeless or economically challenged veterans. All veterans are welcome to attend. No information is released to DoD or VA without the appropriate signed release.
• The second annual Silver Salute starts at 5:30 p.m. at Immaculate Parish, 2516 Christie Place. The event will include the Silver Salute Awards, a meal, live music and a silent auction. Nominations can be made in the following categories: Education, inspiration, faith and the Elizabeth Munday Award. Cost: $35. For more information, email danapeveler@seniorcenterodc.com.
