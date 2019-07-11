• The 2019 Daviess County Lions Club Fair schedule of events:
5 p.m. to closing --4-H, garden exhibits at East Exhibit Building; commercial vendors at fairgrounds; laser tag, inflatables, carnival rides, pony rides, and petting zoo (free with fair admission) at fairgrounds.
5-7 p.m. -- Pit Party at Miles Arena
6 p.m. -- Open Youth Market Swine Show at Tom Curtsinger Building
7:30 p.m. -- Monster Truck Show at Miles Arena
All events are at the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds, 6191 Kentucky 54, Philpot.
