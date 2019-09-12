• The Daviess Circuit Clerk's Office will hold a "Real ID" information session to help people determine what documents they need to get a Real ID under state law. The session will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. at the Daviess County Public Library, 2020 Frederica St.
