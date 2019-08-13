• The Daviess County Republican Women meet at 11:30 a.m. at Dee's Diner, 1363 E. Fourth St. For more information, contact Becky at 270-685-5217.
• Lunch, Listen and Learn's "More Than Smoothies" with Sandra Mendez is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, 25 Carter Road. Cost: Members $10; non-members $12. For reservations, call 270-993-1234) or email wkbg@bellsouth.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.