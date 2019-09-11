• The Freedom Walk, which honors the 2,977 people killed during the 9/11 terrorist attack, will begin at 11 a.m. at Owensboro Fire Department Station One, at West Ninth and Locust streets. The event will include a march to the Charles Shelton Memorial at Smothers Park and a short memorial service.
