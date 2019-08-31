• The Independence Bank Family Freedom Fireworks Festival at Panther Creek Park will include music, food vendors and classic kid's entertainment like inflatable play-places and pony rides. The food vendors will be set up by 5 p.m. with musical acts beginning at 6 p.m. and running until 8:30 when the fireworks begin.
• Live on the Banks features regional performers from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Overlook Stage at Smother Park. Free
• A Vision for Change: An Evening with Elizabeth Smart is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center. The abduction of Elizabeth Smart was a well-known child abduction case and she has recently released a book about what it takes to overcome trauma, find the strength to move on and reclaim one's life. Smart will speak about her experiences and tell her personal journey. Tickets are now on sale online or by calling the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office (270) 687-8800.
• Owensboro Regional Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at East Parrish Avenue and Triplett Street.
• The Muhlenberg County Farmer's Market and Honey Kitchen Pavilion is open from 8 a.m. to noon or sell out at 604 Cleaton Road, Powderly.
• Beaver Dam Community Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at the Beaver Dam Park, 217 S. Main St.
• The McLean County Farmers Market is open from 8 to 11 a.m, at Calhoun Baptist Church.
• Karaoke is from 7 to 11 p.m. at James L. Yates American Legion Post 9, 736 Frederica St. All are welcome to attend this free event.
• B&B karaoke is from 7 p.m. to midnight the AMVETS Post 75, 2600 W. Second St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.