The race to space in the 1960s put stars in Jim Zabek's eyes.
He was 22 years old and working as an industrial engineer at Carrier Corp. in Syracuse, New York, when astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the moon July 20, 1969.
"We heard it on the radio," Zabek said. "It was a big deal."
On Saturday, he displayed lunar Lego models he made — the Saturn V rocket, two moon landers and the Apollo 11 command module — at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History's NASA-affiliated space event titled "To the Moon and Beyond," which celebrated the lunar landing's 50th anniversary.
Earlier this year, the museum received a grant that provided 11 hands-on activities created by NASA and National Informal STEM Education. At the event, kids made pocket solar systems, learned about rising seas and temperature mapping and measured static electricity, to name a few activities.
"The whole goal is to make science available to as many people as possible," Kathy Olson, the museum's chief executive officer, said of the grant.
Also, at the event, Owensboro Community & Technical College students displayed their handcrafted rovers.
In April, OCTC's Team 1 finished fourth out of more than 100 teams at the 2019 NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge in Huntsville, Alabama. The college's Team 2 came in ninth.
Courtney Wright, 20, of Utica, is a student at the college and has been on the rover team three years. She shared information about the rovers with museum guests Saturday.
"I love that the museum has an event to celebrate (the lunar landing)," she said.
In the SpeedZeum basement, kids used small paintbrushes to unearth shells, rocks and fossils buried in sand. The activity fits well with NASA's program that studies the geology of planets, Olson said.
Her dad worked at the GE plant on Ninth Street, which made planar tubes for the Apollo mission. She remembers well what she was doing the day Armstrong and Aldrin landed on the moon.
"I was glued to the television for hours," she said.
Some — but not all — members of the museum staff and board of directors also remember watching the lunar landing 50 years ago, which made Saturday's event more meaningful for them. "For us, it's really special to be able to share even a portion of the excitement we felt," Olson said.
"It was a super day, and I'm so glad we had so many people helping us celebrate and commemorate the moon landing," she said.
Zabek, a former museum board member, echoed her comments. He was happy to participate in the NASA-related event, which drew more than 300 guests and 35 volunteers.
Although half a century has slipped by since the Apollo 11 mission, it still fascinates him.
"I can't wait till they land on Mars," Zabek said.
