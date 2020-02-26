by the messenger-inquirer
Everyone interested in improving their public speaking or building leadership skills is invited to attend the monthly meeting of Toastmasters of Owensboro at 6 p.m. Monday on the second floor above the gym at First Baptist Church, 230 J.R. Miller Blvd. (Enter through the door by the bridge downtown and take stairs or elevator to second floor).
All are welcome no matter their speaking experience. There is no cost to join. For more information, contact Rachel Phelps at 270-316-8193.
