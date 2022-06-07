Today in History
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On June 7, 1965, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Griswold v. Connecticut, struck down, 7-2, a Connecticut law used to prosecute a Planned Parenthood clinic in New Haven for providing contraceptives to married couples.
ON THIS DATE: In 1712, Pennsylvania’s colonial assembly voted to ban the further importation of slaves.
In 1776, Richard Henry Lee of Virginia offered a resolution to the Continental Congress stating “That these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent States.”
In 1848, French painter and sculptor Paul Gauguin was born in Paris.
In 1892, Homer Plessy, a “Creole of color,” was arrested for refusing to leave a whites-only car of the East Louisiana Railroad. (Ruling on his case, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld “separate but equal” racial segregation, a concept it renounced in 1954.)
In 2006, Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, the founder of al-Qaida in Iraq, was killed by a U.S. airstrike on his safe house.
The U.S. Senate rejected a constitutional amendment to ban gay marriage.
In 2016, Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump claimed their parties’ presidential nominations following contests in New Jersey, California, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota and South Dakota.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Movie director James Ivory is 94. Actor Virginia McKenna is 91. Singer Tom Jones is 82. Poet Nikki Giovanni is 79. Former talk show host Jenny Jones is 76. Americana singer-songwriter Willie Nile is 74. Actor Anne Twomey is 71. Actor Liam Neeson is 70. Actor Colleen Camp is 69.
Author Louise Erdrich (UR’-drihk) is 68. Actor William Forsythe is 67. Record producer L.A. Reid is 66. Latin pop singer Juan Luis Guerra is 65. Former Vice President Mike Pence is 63. Rock singer-musician Gordon Gano (The Violent Femmes) is 59. Rock musician Eric Kretz (Stone Temple Pilots) is 56. Rock musician Dave Navarro is 55. Actor Helen Baxendale is 52. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., is 50. Actor Karl Urban is 50. TV personality Bear Grylls is 48. Rock musician Eric Johnson (The Shins) is 46. Actor Adrienne Frantz is 44. Actor-comedian Bill Hader is 44. Actor Anna Torv is 43. Actor Larisa Oleynik (oh-LAY’-nihk) is 41. Former tennis player Anna Kournikova is 41. Actor Michael Cera is 34. Actor Shelley Buckner is 33. Rapper Iggy Azalea is 32. Actor-model Emily Ratajkowski is 31. Rapper Fetty Wap is 31.
