TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On July 23, 1983, an Air Canada Boeing 767 ran out of fuel while flying from Montreal to Edmonton; the pilots were able to glide the jetliner to a safe emergency landing in Gimli, Manitoba. (The near-disaster occurred because the fuel had been erroneously measured in pounds instead of kilograms at a time when Canada was converting to the metric system.)

ON THIS DATE: In 1958, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II named the first four women to peerage in the House of Lords.

