Drew Hartz came to be a quarterback at Owensboro Catholic High School quite naturally.
He grew up watching a long succession of Aces quarterbacks have success on the gridiron, became enthralled by the pass-happy spread offense employed by former Catholic head coach John Edge and dreamed of one day being at the controls of this high-octane machine for the green and gold.
Now a senior, Hartz is beginning the third year of that fulfilled dream.
"My goal this season, personally, is to be one of the best quarterbacks in the state -- and strive to be the very best," said Hartz, who has evolved into a sturdy 6-foot-3, 200-pounder. "It's all about going out there and being the best you can be. That's what it comes down to.
"I've gotten a little more comfortable each year. As a sophomore, it was getting used to the speed of the game, and there's a big difference between varsity and either freshman or JV. As a junior, I felt a lot more comfortable. Now, I have a lot of confidence heading into my senior season."
If the last name sounds familiar, it should. His older brother, Houston Hartz, was a highly-successful quarterback at Catholic in the early portion of the decade, graduating in 2014.
"I really looked up to Houston a lot -- him, more than anyone else," Hartz said. "I was in sixth grade when he was a senior, so I watched him play quarterback here when I was young -- I always wanted to follow his lead and one day be the quarterback of this football team."
In between, of course, the Aces were led by record-setting quarterback Ray Zuberer, now a standout baseball player at Western Kentucky University.
"Oh, I learned a lot from the way Ray played, too," Hartz said. "From him, I learned how important it is to have agility, about getting in open space and throwing on the run -- he was very good at that."
Will Warren, who later transferred to Owensboro, continued the trend of outstanding Aces' field generals in 2016.
Then, the ball was handed to Hartz, who as a sophomore in 2017, took over for the injured Warren after four games -- completing 117-of-198 passes (.591) for 1,805 yards and 26 touchdowns, with only eight interceptions. The Aces went 8-5 and reached the Class 2-A Region 1 championship game.
Last fall as a junior, Hartz went 162-of-260 through the air (.623) for
2,606 yards and 32 TDs, with just seven interceptions, as Catholic went 8-4 and reached the second round of the playoffs.
"He's just a tremendous leader, an excellent quarterback -- I'm glad we have him," Aces head coach Jason Morris said. "His development the past couple of years has been very impressive. He's continued to get better and better in all phases of the position.
"Drew is poised for an outstanding senior season. He has what it takes to be the best quarterback in the state of Kentucky -- there will be nights this fall when we throw the football a whole lot because he's back there."
Hartz, also a starter on the Aces' basketball team, relishes the challenge.
"When you're a quarterback in this program there are very high expectations," Hartz said. "And, every time I step on the field I'm working hard to live up to or exceed those expectations -- that's a big part of what drives me to be the best I can be.
"I like having the ball in my hands on every play, I like being a leader that the younger players look up to, but there's a lot of responsibility that goes with all this. That's why I have to stay focused every day on becoming better in all of the roles I play within this program.
"It's about stepping out there every single day with the intention and expectation of excelling."
In terms of recruiting, Hartz has received interest from WKU, which he said wants him as a preferred walk-on, along with Murray State, Southern Illinois and Centre, among others.
While he isn't sure of his future, he certainly understands his past and present within the realm of Owensboro Catholic's football program.
"This program means everything to me," he said. "Even when I was very young, I would look out on the field and know that I wanted to someday play at that level. I always knew it would be a challenge, but I was always eager to accept that challenge.
"There have been so many great quarterbacks here through the years, so you know what you're stepping into when you're the starting quarterback at Catholic. You understand it's an honor and privilege to be in this position, and that provides extra incentive to succeed.
"A lot of tradition has been built here -- you don't want to let anyone down."
