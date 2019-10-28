Before heading to a trick-or-treat block party at church Sunday, Kevin and Mary Lasley visited a house on the 2019 Fall Tour of Homes.
The Lasleys live in the Town and Country neighborhood, where Paul J. Martin Builders is finishing the interior of a 1,493-square-foot house at 3851 S. Griffith Ave.
"They've been building this house for some time, and we wanted a look at it," Kevin Lasley said.
They aren't considering a move. They know Martin Builders' reputation for quality, he said, and were curious to see inside.
Besides, Mary Lasley enjoys the annual home tours — one in spring and another in autumn. She usually makes a day of it, seeing up to six homes.
"I like to see what people are doing as far as new paint colors and kitchens," she said.
Paul Martin, president of Paul J. Martin Builders, said the tour can attract between 300 and 400 guests a day during good weather.
Saturday's rain showers and late afternoon windstorm slowed visits.
"With the weather being better today, I anticipate we'll have a lot more," Martin said Sunday, standing in the living area of the new home.
During a 15-minute span before noon, at least seven people toured his new build on South Griffith Avenue.
Shirley Settle was among them. She's been coming to the tour of homes since it first started.
Settle faithfully attends the spring tour every year and comes to the fall event if possible. She, too, lives nearby and could make it to the South Griffith Avenue house before lunch and an afternoon birthday party.
"I get new ideas by looking at the paint colors and the beautiful fixtures," Settle said.
During the tour of homes, Mike O'Bryan, owner of O'Bryan Custom Building, spent both days in a truck parked at the end of Meadow Grove Drive in Whispering Meadows subdivision.
He wasn't showing a new build. Instead, he introduced visitors to Section 5 of Whispering Meadows, a new 41-home addition to the subdivision on Kentucky 56.
In July, O'Bryan received preliminary approval from county officials to develop the area, which had been cropland. Of the 12 lots currently available, one already sold, he said.
O'Bryan started developing Whispering Meadows subdivision in 1999. He eventually built 99 homes there. Other developers built in the area, so the subdivision has grown to more than 220 homes.
O'Bryan's new homes in Section 5 will start at $225,000. They will feature a minimum of 1,600 square feet with three bedrooms, two baths and two-car garages. Eighty percent of the homes' exteriors will be brick.
"They'll all be custom built homes," he said. "(Owners) can have their plans, and I have plans also."
The Homebuilders Association of Owensboro featured 17 homes and sites on its 2019 Fall Tour of Homes Saturday and Sunday.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
