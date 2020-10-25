Saturday’s cool, cloudy weather was just what the Home Builders Association of Owensboro might have ordered — if they had a choice.

By early afternoon, some builders reported the 10th annual Fall Tour of Homes was well attended, thanks, in part, to a cool, breezy day that was made for visiting participating houses.

The tour, which continues between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, features 13 homes by six builders.

On Saturday, custom builder Seth Baker stood in the dining room at 3200 Knott Road near Sorgho.

About three hours into the tour, he estimated as many as 100 people already had visited.

“I’ve had as many as three or four cars out front,” he said.

For the past five years, Seth and his wife, Brandi Baker, have owned Steve Baker Building, which was founded by Seth’s dad decades ago. The couple were partners in the business before buying it.

Saturday’s turnout was better than Seth expected.

“With COVID, you never know what to expect,” he said.

Seth feels the association’s annual spring and fall tours benefit builders and buyers. Potential clients get to see work firsthand and talk to builders face-to-face.

He or Brandi always take the time to play host at their homes because the tours are an important relationship-building tool, Seth said.

Drew and Jamie Bittel own the home at 3200 Knott Road and expect to move in on Nov. 6. Their 2,500-square-foot custom-built house was No. 1 on the tour.

The Bittels are natives of Daviess County, but lived for a while in Bowling Green. They returned to the Owensboro area in February after Drew accepted a job at Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline.

The couple spent Saturday visiting other homes on the tour. They hoped to see each one.

“It’s a good event,” Jamie said. “I like to see all the custom builders and the benefits they offer.”

By 1:30 p.m., Robert Hill of Hill Custom Homes estimated up to 30 people had visited his new build at 6401 Thorn Ridge Crossing on the outskirts of the Woodland Ridge subdivision.

Generally, Hill has a few more guests by that time in the tour.

“But that’s not bad with everything going on,” he said.

The 1,820-square-foot home on Thorn Ridge Crossing offers a large cul de sac lot, Amish-built cabinets and many energy-efficient features. The home is for sale in the $270,000 range.

When the Fall Tour of Homes first started, many curious guests attended, Hill said. They seemed more interested in design and decorating choices.

During the past decade, he has noticed a change in visitors. “Now, it’s more people looking to renovate or buy,” he said.

Featured homes are:

1. Steve Baker Building

3200 Knott Road

Off Kentucky 56 near Sorgho

2. Hill Custom Homes

6401 Thorn Ridge Crossing

Woodland Ridge, off Kentucky 56

3. Paul Martin Builders

1611 Cary Court

Off Griffith Avenue

4. Jagoe Homes

2388 Monroe Avenue

Bluegrass Commons off Barron Drive

5. Jagoe Homes

2338 Watson Circle

Bluegrass Commons

6. Thompson Homes

5157 Trifecta Place

Keeneland Trace, off Todd Bridge Road

7. Jagoe Homes

2678 Cherry Blossom Court

Deer Valley, off U.S. 231

8. Jagoe Homes

2250 Deer Valley Blvd.

Deer Valley

9. Jagoe Homes

1724 Celebration Circle

off Old Hartford Road

10. Jagoe Homes

2601 Central Park Court

Central Park, off East 26th Street and Old Hartford Road

11. Jagoe Homes

3832 Brookfield Drive

Brookfield, off Daniels Lane

12. KSB Living

5663 Locust Lane

Park Haven, off Graham Lane

13. Thompson Homes

3706 Saddle Bend

Saddle Pointe, off Thruston-Dermont Road

Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com

