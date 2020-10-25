Saturday’s cool, cloudy weather was just what the Home Builders Association of Owensboro might have ordered — if they had a choice.
By early afternoon, some builders reported the 10th annual Fall Tour of Homes was well attended, thanks, in part, to a cool, breezy day that was made for visiting participating houses.
The tour, which continues between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, features 13 homes by six builders.
On Saturday, custom builder Seth Baker stood in the dining room at 3200 Knott Road near Sorgho.
About three hours into the tour, he estimated as many as 100 people already had visited.
“I’ve had as many as three or four cars out front,” he said.
For the past five years, Seth and his wife, Brandi Baker, have owned Steve Baker Building, which was founded by Seth’s dad decades ago. The couple were partners in the business before buying it.
Saturday’s turnout was better than Seth expected.
“With COVID, you never know what to expect,” he said.
Seth feels the association’s annual spring and fall tours benefit builders and buyers. Potential clients get to see work firsthand and talk to builders face-to-face.
He or Brandi always take the time to play host at their homes because the tours are an important relationship-building tool, Seth said.
Drew and Jamie Bittel own the home at 3200 Knott Road and expect to move in on Nov. 6. Their 2,500-square-foot custom-built house was No. 1 on the tour.
The Bittels are natives of Daviess County, but lived for a while in Bowling Green. They returned to the Owensboro area in February after Drew accepted a job at Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline.
The couple spent Saturday visiting other homes on the tour. They hoped to see each one.
“It’s a good event,” Jamie said. “I like to see all the custom builders and the benefits they offer.”
By 1:30 p.m., Robert Hill of Hill Custom Homes estimated up to 30 people had visited his new build at 6401 Thorn Ridge Crossing on the outskirts of the Woodland Ridge subdivision.
Generally, Hill has a few more guests by that time in the tour.
“But that’s not bad with everything going on,” he said.
The 1,820-square-foot home on Thorn Ridge Crossing offers a large cul de sac lot, Amish-built cabinets and many energy-efficient features. The home is for sale in the $270,000 range.
When the Fall Tour of Homes first started, many curious guests attended, Hill said. They seemed more interested in design and decorating choices.
During the past decade, he has noticed a change in visitors. “Now, it’s more people looking to renovate or buy,” he said.
Featured homes are:
1. Steve Baker Building
3200 Knott Road
Off Kentucky 56 near Sorgho
2. Hill Custom Homes
6401 Thorn Ridge Crossing
Woodland Ridge, off Kentucky 56
3. Paul Martin Builders
1611 Cary Court
Off Griffith Avenue
4. Jagoe Homes
2388 Monroe Avenue
Bluegrass Commons off Barron Drive
5. Jagoe Homes
2338 Watson Circle
Bluegrass Commons
6. Thompson Homes
5157 Trifecta Place
Keeneland Trace, off Todd Bridge Road
7. Jagoe Homes
2678 Cherry Blossom Court
Deer Valley, off U.S. 231
8. Jagoe Homes
2250 Deer Valley Blvd.
Deer Valley
9. Jagoe Homes
1724 Celebration Circle
off Old Hartford Road
10. Jagoe Homes
2601 Central Park Court
Central Park, off East 26th Street and Old Hartford Road
11. Jagoe Homes
3832 Brookfield Drive
Brookfield, off Daniels Lane
12. KSB Living
5663 Locust Lane
Park Haven, off Graham Lane
13. Thompson Homes
3706 Saddle Bend
Saddle Pointe, off Thruston-Dermont Road
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
