Daviess Fiscal Court and the city of Owensboro will hold a 2020 Tox Away Day on Saturday.
Owensboro and Daviess County residents will be able to bring certain hazardous waste materials to be disposed of beginning at 8 a.m. at the Daviess County Operations Center at 2620 Kentucky 81. The event ends at noon.
Workers will be accepting lighter fluid, thinners, turpentine, adhesives, old gasoline, polishes, kerosene, 2-cycle gasoline, propane, used oil, vehicle batteries, oil-based paints, aerosols, cyanides, acids and caustics, drain cleaners, bleach, household cleaners, rat poison, fluorescent bulbs, pesticides, insecticides, fertilizers, lawn chemicals, antifreeze, fire extinguishers, Ni-Cad batteries, lithium batteries, alkaline batteries, smoke detectors, pool chemicals, strong chemicals, asbestos, pharmaceutical oxygen cylinders, Co2 cylinders, freon cylinders, helium cylinders, PCB materials, aluminum paint, reactives, flammable solids, and animal repellant.
Workers will not accept appliances, ammunition, computers, medical waste, tires, solid waste (trash), air conditioners, refrigerators, acetylene cylinders, de-humidifiers, any cylinders other than listed, unmarked cylinders or cylinders with broken and inoperable valves, business waste or latex paint.
Saturday’s even and disposal service is free to the public. For questions, contact Mike Hamilton at 270-229-4484.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
