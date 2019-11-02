The annual Toys for Tots drive is ramping up for the holiday campaign to ensure thousands of children in the region won't go without this Christmas.
White boxes with "Toys for Tots" written on the sides are being established at businesses, restaurants and other public venues as collection points.
The Norris Detachment 804 Marine Corps League is the sponsoring organization that oversees the program each year.
Lou Drawdy, Toys for Tots' area coordinator for the Marine Corps League, said the toy drive is mainly for infants to 13-plus years of age.
But he added that people seem to have the hardest time buying for infants up to 2 years old and teenagers.
"You can give a young lady only so many hair dryers and hair wands," Drawdy said. "Generally, the public will take care of a child from about 2 1/2 to 12 years old. We generally get a good response in the quality and variety of the toys."
In Daviess County, there are 130 Toys for Tots collection sites.
Locations are also scattered around Ohio, Muhlenberg, Hancock, Henderson, Hopkins, Webster, Union and McLean counties, and Rockport, Indiana.
Drawdy said about 5,000 children will benefit from the toy drive.
Combined, those areas will collect between 12,000 to 16,000 toys.
"It just depends on how the economy is," said Drawdy about what determines the number of toys.
The Toys for Tots program began 72 years ago in California.
Drawdy, who's been involved with Toys for Tots since 2005, said the Marine Corps Reserves started the program in 1947 by accepting "gently used" toys.
Now, they only take in new, unwrapped toys.
"If I do receive a used toy, I check the condition of it and then I will find a service agency that could possibly use that toy. But I cannot distribute it as part of the Toys for Tots program."
Toys for Tots partners with agencies such as St. Vincent dePaul, Salvation Army and school resource centers to help find needy children.
Drawdy said the goal is not to have any toys left over.
"As long as there's a need out there I can fill, I will continue to give those toys out," Drawdy said.
"We'll accept donations right up until Christmas Eve."
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
