I'll touch on a question a lot of people are asking.
What's happening to the world we live in? Better yet, what's happening to the country we live in?
So let's say we're sitting in a really big classroom right now and the teacher asked those questions. How many hands have been raised?
Mine didn't. I'm not the dumbest student in the class or standing in a corner, but I don't have those answers. And I could be told to stay after school until I found them and they probably could bury me in the playground.
Don't blame it on changes in education or computers and cell phones. And don't blame it on caring people who are crushed by the actions of a Mexican terrorist group that opened fire on a car and then made it a deadly furnace for three American babies.
There are countless groups and individuals throughout the world that seemingly thrive on making life miserable for others.
In my lifetime, it all seemingly started in December 1941 when Japan pulled off a sneak attack on Pearl Harbor. That senseless act hit the switch for World War 11 and years of death and destruction.
In the end, we defeated Japan and Germany while losing thousands of lives. We footed most of the cost by helping our allies help themselves. War winners are supposed to lay claim to the spoils of war, but that has not been the case with Big Brother.
That I know of we own nothing in Germany or Japan. We punched Russia and communism in the nose by going to war in Korea and sacrificed a lot of American lives in not finishing the job. The same thing held true in Vietnam. A lot of lives but no spoils.
The 9/11 tragedy was this nation's first up-close and personal experience with war but there has been no justification.
Closer to the lives of most of us who care, politics have created a monster of confusion, doubt, distrust and embarrassment. Instead of settling back and hoping for the best out of Washington, a lot of us are beginning to wonder if we're Republican, Democrat or referee.
Last but certainly not least is the fact that we put shoes on our children and send them to school. Our fondest hope is that they will come home with good marks in reading, writing and arithmetic.
Then we allow many of them to sit down in front of a television on weekends or other evenings and listen to some high-paid and know-it-all sports announcers let us know how much they know about word pronunciations.
Tune in some time and take note.
That I can see, and hear, they are not overly "perfessional."
Oops, that should have been professional, right?
Not so with the voices of professionalism. The football announcers say such things as "The offensive line is not "perviding" "pertection" for the quarterback."
I've often wondered why that is and I think I've come up with a partial explanation.
A different lip configuration is required in pronouncing protection and "pertection." In other words, it's smoother to say "pertection" than protection.
End of lesson.
