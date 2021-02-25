Three weeks after a trailer belonging to the Tell City, Indiana Veterans of Foreign Wars 2939 Winchell-Vogel Post was stolen out of a storage facility, some missing items were found by an Owensboro woman this week.
Darrell Harper, VFW commander of funeral details, said Wednesday that he was contacted by an Owensboro woman who told him she found the stolen crosses, roughly 40 in all, in an alley in the 800 block of Poindexter Street.
“It was an abandoned house, and that is where I went to get them,” Harper said.
The trailer, belonging to the VFW Post, was stolen from storage on Jan. 22 and recovered by the Owensboro Police Department the following day. A van that does not belong to the VFW post was found with the trailer.
“The police here said the van that was pulling it was stolen out of Mount Vernon, Indiana,” Harper said.
While the trailer was recovered, there were multiple items taken from inside it, including two boxes of 147 small American flags, MIA flags and a floral wreath and stand. To date, the 40 crosses found in Owensboro are the only missing items to be recovered.
Harper said he is not sure of the financial value of the items, but they were used as ceremonial decorations the VFW Post displays during Memorial Day weekend.
No arrest has been made at this time.
The VFW is asking for donations to help in the replacement of these items. If interested in making a donation, mail it to VFW 2019, 301 Main St., Tell City IN 47586.
