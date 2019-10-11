A train collided with a semitrailer on Wimsatt Road Friday morning, stopping the train which was in the midst of crossing U.S. 60.
The collision occurred at 11:30 a.m. Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the Daviess County Sheriff's office, said the unloaded semitrailer was driving on Wimsatt Road near Griffith Station Road, when the driver tried to cross the railroad tracks, bottomed-out and got stuck.
Semitrailers getting stuck on the tracks "is common these days, with trucks that are trying to not take the detour," Smith said.
With a portion of U.S. closed for construction, detours have been set up along Kentucky 279 and Kentucky 1554, but trucks have been using side roads unsuitable for semitrailers to avoid the detour, sheriff's department officials said previously.
In Friday's incident, an eastbound train was unable to stop and collided with the stuck semitrailer. The semitrailer's driver was not injured. No one on the train was injured.
U.S. 60 remained blocked by the train Friday afternoon. Vehicles were being detoured away from U.S. 60 to other roads, Smith said.
