The Kentucky offices of Trane Corporation have donated money to five schools’ Family Resource Centers, including both Hopkins County Schools and Dawson Springs Independent Schools, in hopes of helping students impacted by the December tornado.
Ernie Tacogue, an employee with Trane Corporation, said Trane has done a lot of business in western Kentucky over the years and has developed a strong partnership with local school districts.
“We know that district’s family resource centers are very much in tune with families in need, so we thought these centers were the best avenue to distribute donations from Trane to families hardest hit,” he said.
When the Trane employees first heard of the devastation, the local leadership established the “K-12 Tornado Relief Fund” for the companies associates to give. They raised about $9,608.30 and have split it equally five ways.
Tacogue reached out to United Way of the Coalfield to help distribute the money raised.
Don Howerton, executive director for United Way of the Coalfield, said the employees at Trane raised the funds, and the Trane Foundation matched dollar for dollar.
Along with Hopkins County and Dawson Springs schools, Caldwell County Schools, Mayfield Independent Schools, and Muhlenberg County Schools received funds from Trane.
Each school’s Family Resource Center will get $1,921.66 to help the students affected by the tornadoes. Howerton said they used Old National Bank bill pay to send the funds to school systems.
Dr. April Devine, the director of Pupil Personnel at Hopkins County Schools, said the school appreciates the aid and it will be going to the families who need extra help.
“We are still using all donated funds to meet family needs as they arise,” she said. “Each family is different because they are in different phases of the recovery and rebuilding process.”
