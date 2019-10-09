An 18-year-old man who was a juvenile when he was charged with fatally shooting two men in Whitesville in early June will go before a judge this month who will decide whether to transfer the case to adult court.
The male, who was 17 years old when the June 1 incident occurred, was charged with two counts of murder and one count of second-degree assault. In the incident, he was charged with fatally shooting Jasper Brown, 18, and Amarius Winstead, 16, at a party in the 8200 block of Crisp Road. A third person, Tyler Glover, 19, was also shot and was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
The male was arrested on June 7 on Wembly Way by sheriff's deputies, a Kentucky State Police special response team and members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
County Attorney Claud Porter said a transfer hearing is scheduled for Oct. 23 in juvenile court.
Major Bill Thompson, head of investigations for the Daviess County Sheriff's Department, said previous attempts to hold the hearing have been hampered by scheduling conflicts between the attorneys.
"A hearing has been scheduled twice to refer him to the grand jury. Both times those hearings have been postponed," Thompson said.
The families of the victims "have not been happy at all," Thompson said.
Porter said the judge at the hearing will review the case and determine if it should be sent to a grand jury for possible indictment in Circuit Court. Some of the conditions include if the juvenile was charged with a Class A or Class B felony and whether a weapon was used in the commission of a crime.
Porter said having a weapon involved in a crime usually results in an "automatic transfer" from juvenile court to adult court.
"I think the judge will make a finding of probable cause" and transfer the case to a grand jury, Porter said.
Because the incident happened while the male was a juvenile, the case is still under juvenile confidentiality rules. If the grand jury issues an indictment, the male's name will become public at the time of his first appearance in Circuit Court.
He is incarcerated at the juvenile detention center in Bowling Green.
Thompson said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Sheriff's Department officials are waiting for the results of search warrants for electronic records, Thompson said.
