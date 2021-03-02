The Owensboro Transit System is looking to install solar lighting at 32 bus stops throughout the city.
There is currently no lighting in any of Owensboro’s bus shelters, except for one location near the Daviess County Public Library that has served as a test model for about the past year.
“That was our test, our demo light that we purchased to see how well it would work,” transit manager Pamela Canary said Tuesday. “Our primary objective was that we would get one that would last throughout the night, from dusk-to-dawn.”
Installing solar lights at each of the city’s bus shelters is something that Canary said the transit system wanted to take a look at doing and has set aside the capital needed.
The lighting will eliminate the possibility that anyone will be waiting alone in the dark to ride the bus, making riders feel safer. It should also discourage vandalism, which Canary said can happen from time-to-time.
“For planning purposes, we always look ahead at what we can do to improve our services and based on funding and where we are at capital-wise, that was one of the things that we really wanted to look at over the next three to five years,” she said.
Canary that the city is currently accepting bids for the project through 2 p.m. March 18 and that the lights will be installed on all bus shelters.
The bid calls for the purchase of 37 solar lights, 32 for the existing bus shelters in use plus five more for shelters currently in storage.
Canary said those five shelters are in the process of being placed around the city.
In addition to providing light throughout the night, the transit system also wanted a product that would be difficult to damage. Also, since they are completely solar-powered, there is no need for any electricity, so there are no additional costs after purchase and installation, she said.
Canary said she can confirm that the Metropolitan Evansville Transit System in Evansville, Indiana, has previously installed the lighting she said is both a safety feature and green friendly.
Ideally, whichever company wins the project bid will supply the lighting and also complete the installation, but that is dependent on the cost of the project.
“If it comes in over budget we may have to scale-back at look at the mechanics doing the install,” Canary said.
Canary said she would like to have the bid awarded before the end of the fiscal-year on June 30th and all of the lights installed by the fall at the latest.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
